Chicago's Cardinal Blase Cupich has written a letter calling on those participating in an upcoming Vatican meeting on priest sex abuse to meet in person with victims.The summit is taking place in the Vatican from February 21-24. Last month, Pope Francis selected Cardinal Cupich to the group organizing the summit.In the letter sent Tuesday to the presidents of bishops' conferences around the world, Cupich and the other organizers wrote, "The first step must be acknowledging the truth of what has happened. For this reason, we urge each episcopal conference president to reach out and visit with victim survivors of clergy sex abuse in your respective countries prior to the meeting in Rome, to learn first-hand the suffering that they have endured."The Vatican says the meeting will focus on three main themes of responsibility, accountability and transparency.The full text of the letter is below: