Street renamed after late Archbishop Lucius Hall on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A stretch of 79th Street between S. Damen Avenue and S. Campbell Avenue now bears the name of Archbishop Lucius Hall.Several spoke at a special city dedication ceremony Sunday that is said to be a small testament to a man who lived a life for others.Songs of celebration and praise filled the air for the religious and spiritual leader on Chicago's Southwest Side."No one in Chicago can deny the impact that his life and his ministry has had upon our lives," said one speaker.Hall was the founder and pastor of First Church of Love and Faith.Aldermen Stephanie Coleman and Derrick Curtis spearheaded the effort to rename a portion of 79th Street and the fellowship hall directly across his church in Hall's honor."What better way to honor him around his birthday, on this Palm Sunday, as we are healing from our loss," said Alderwoman Coleman."His legacy will live on throughout this community, through the new fellowship hall in his honor and every time some passes this church," added Alderman Curtis.Hall had served in the military and worked for the federal government before organizing the First Church of Love and Faith in 1980.He was ordained a minister that same year.A decade later, Hall was appointed chairman of the Human Resources Board for the City of Chicago.He passed away last April from complications due to COVID-19.