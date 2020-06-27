coronavirus illinois

Weddings in Illinois' Phase 4 can happen, but will look different amid COVID-19 pandemic, BGA says

Weddings during COVID-19: What will 2020 nuptials look like?
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Weddings are permitted in the state of Illinois' Phase 4 of reopening, but they will look much different from typical celebrations.

John Chase from the Better Government Association joined ABC 7 Chicago to talk about Illinois' new guidelines Saturday.

The limitations are still pretty strict; only 50 people are allowed. No dance floors are permitted, and masks are required. No more than 10 people are allowed at each table, and social distancing should be enforced, he said.

Some couples have had to postpone their weddings several times, Chase said.

And if there is a regression in COVID-19 cases in Illinois, the state could go back a phase.

But weddings are still happening in Illinois in Phase 4. To learn more, visit bettergov.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoiscoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicweddingscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago COVID-19 cases in young people grow noticeably
Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 857, with 39 new deaths
Phase 4 in Illinois: Gyms, movie theaters reopen, indoor dining resumes
Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 894, with 41 new deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker, Lightfoot dismiss Trump letter on Chicago violence as 'stunt'
Chicago COVID-19 cases in young people grow noticeably
Roselle shooting leaves several shot, 1 dead: police
No, the DOJ isn't handing out 'face mask exempt' cards
Uber driver shot while dropping off passenger
Former CPD officer gets 7 years for stealing cash, drugs
CPD release surveillance pictures of suspects in Grand Crossings fatal shooting
Show More
Man fatally shot 2 teens who asked how tall he was: police
17 correction officers disciplined in death of transgender inmate
Police: Illinois shooting suspect kills 2 coworkers, himself
Skills over degrees in federal hiring moving forward: Trump
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy Saturday, storms possible south
More TOP STORIES News