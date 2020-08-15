I-Team

Residents dispute property manager's claim they're ready to leave city as local, federal law enforcement team up to prosecute looters

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says this week's looting attacks and the upheaval in late May and early June were not coincidental crimes by rogue thieves, but rather orchestrated attacks to loot Chicago stores. Now a panoply of law enforcement agencies are working to figure out who is responsible.

The latest looting video released from early Monday morning shows two men appearing to know just what they wanted from a retail outlet on North Weed Street.

"It is not a surprise to me that some of this is coordinated efforts, the misperception that this is just a bunch of rogue people going, there are a considerable amount of people who are out there as individuals, but the coordination that has occurred, both what we saw this past weekend and what we saw previously, would suggest that there are those who are orchestrating this," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said at a press conference on Friday.

Two and a half months ago, looting caravans descending on high end stores. The U.S. Attorney in Chicago confirmed federal prosecutors now have 22 cases from the first round of looting. Prosecutors tell the I-Team those cases mainly involve illegal gun possession, ATM theft, and arson.

Chicago looting leaves residents feeling unsafe, ready to leave city, property management company tells mayor

There was blowback Friday to a scathing letter from one of Chicago's top residential property companies to Mayor Lightfoot. As the I-Team reported Wednesday, the president of Sudler management, Steven Levy, told the mayor their 38,000 residents "do not feel safe."

"I thought it was very unprofessional. For a property management firm, working on behalf of my condo association to issue a statement like this, where they are claiming to represent the views of property owners and they haven't actually consulted the property owners," said Gino Generelli, a resident of one of Sudler's properties.

Two residents of a Sudler high rise on North Sheridan Road are among those livid the property management company presumes to speak for them.

"It was a little offensive to kind of be sort of co-opted without even being asked," said Kevin Curran, a resident of a Sudler property.

"I feel that it's important, you know, for Mr. Levy to reassure residents of the facts, instead of engaging in what I consider to be fear mongering," Generelli told the I-Team.

We asked Sudler management about the complaints, and how they determined residents "do not feel safe." The company has not responded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopgold coastchicago crimelootingi teamhomeowners
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Rosemont flea market owner fights to reopen
Affordable back-to-school tech options as unusual year begins
USPS workers say agency isn't doing enough to protect them from COVID-19
New Chicago looting video released as feds investigate hundreds of digital leads
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police to flood downtown with 1K officers this weekend
Illinois reports most new COVID-19 cases since May
Protestors say Latrell Allen's $1M bond is unjust without CPD body cam footage
Search for missing United Airlines exec underway in Lemont
Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint in River North
USC scientists uncover likely order of COVID-19 symptoms
Rosemont flea market owner fights to reopen
Show More
Protesters plan to shut down Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday
Meet the woman behind Soldier Field's drive-in movies
New film follows female candidates running for office
RZA creates jingle to replace ice cream song with racist ties
COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
More TOP STORIES News