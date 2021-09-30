Chicago Latin Restaurant Week highlighting restaurants across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This coming Monday marks the start of Latin Restaurant Week in Chicago.
It's a two-week-long culinary celebration highlighting Latin-owned businesses across the city.
Karinn Chavarria is the founder of Latin Restaurant Week. She joined ABC7 to talk about why the event is important as well as special features on the menus.
Latin Restaurant Week runs from October 4-18.
Restaurants will be offering prix fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus as well as cocktail specials starting at $10 from participating restaurants.
"We are thrilled to bring Latin Restaurant Weeks to the Windy City. Our mission is to bring awareness to all the amazing and deserving culinary businesses who have taken the brunt of financial difficulty during the pandemic,' said Chavarria.
For more information, visit www.latinrestaurantweeks.com.
