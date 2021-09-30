Food & Drink

Chicago Latin Restaurant Week highlighting restaurants across city

Restaurants offering prix fixe menus, cocktail specials
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Latin Restaurant Week highlighting restaurants across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This coming Monday marks the start of Latin Restaurant Week in Chicago.

It's a two-week-long culinary celebration highlighting Latin-owned businesses across the city.

Karinn Chavarria is the founder of Latin Restaurant Week. She joined ABC7 to talk about why the event is important as well as special features on the menus.

Latin Restaurant Week runs from October 4-18.

Restaurants will be offering prix fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus as well as cocktail specials starting at $10 from participating restaurants.

"We are thrilled to bring Latin Restaurant Weeks to the Windy City. Our mission is to bring awareness to all the amazing and deserving culinary businesses who have taken the brunt of financial difficulty during the pandemic,' said Chavarria.

For more information, visit www.latinrestaurantweeks.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagolooprestaurantrestaurantshispanic heritage
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New video shows Milwaukee Ave. chase, shooting that injured 5
New CPS CEO, Arwady address COVID safety protocols
Brian Laundrie bought new phone after Gabby Petito disappearance
Drowning victim found with $45K winning jackpot ticket in pocket
'Tamale Guy' feeds Chicago's bar scene
USPS to slow down some mail delivery starting Friday
Tommy Kirk, the child star in 'Old Yeller,' has died at 79
Show More
UK police officer gets life for abducting, raping, killing woman
Several dogs rescued from 'suspicious' Fuller Park fire: CFD
How a government shutdown would impact everyday Americans
Chicago Weather: Warm, lightly cloudy Thursday
Frank Thomas heads group that buys Field of Dreams site
More TOP STORIES News