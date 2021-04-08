Religion & Spirituality

Christ Universal Temple 'living legend' Rev. Dr. Helen Ward Carry dies

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Rev. Dr. Helen Ward Carry of Christ Universal Temple dies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's faith community is mourning the death of a beloved minister Thursday.

Christ Universal Temple on Chicago's Far South Side announced Reverend Dr. Helen Ward Carry had died. She is known as a "living legend" at the church and had been a senior minister there.

Rev. Dr. Carry had been a member of Christ Universal Temple since 1970, and became a minister there in 1980. She also developed and directed the Johnnie Colemon Institute, which is the teaching arm of the temple.
