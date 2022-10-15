Reverend Jesse Jackson celebrated 81st birthday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Reverend Jesse Jackson is celebrating his celebrates his 81st birthday.

A musical and memorable party was held Friday night at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters.

A wide range of world leaders and celebrities wished the civil rights stalwart a happy birthday. Some, including former President Bill Clinton, sent theirs via video message, while others were able to be in person.

The celebration also included video presentations of Reverend Jackson's career, including his campaigns for president in the 1980s.