Water cooler implodes at Daley Center, prompting CFD response

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, January 12, 2023 11:25PM
No one was injured and the fire department has given the "all clear."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials responded to the Daley Center Thursday after a water cooler apparently imploded, according to building officials.

The incident, which occurred on the 16th floor, activated the sprinkler system and alerted CFD, officials said.

Building officials said only the court rooms on the 16th floor and immediately below on the 15th floor were impacted by the incident.

Officials are investigating why the cooler imploded.

