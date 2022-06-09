Health & Fitness

Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley hospitalized at Northwestern, CFD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Daley was feeling "out of sorts," but was "talking and alert" as he remained hospitalized Wednesday evening.

Daley, who turned 84 this year, was elected mayor in 1989 and served for 22 years.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagostreetervilleillness
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows CTA rider pulling electrocuted man off CTA tracks
Downers Grove gym coach, daycare worker charged with making child porn
Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why
Man killed near Ford City Mall in 'gruesome attack,' CPD says
Man charged in NW Side machete knife robberies: CPD
R. Kelly should get at least 25 years in prison, prosecutors say
Retired Aurora police chief tapped to review Uvalde shooting response
Show More
Pritzker signs bill banning burning of PFAS
Boy with Down syndrome surprised with mini UPS truck
Parents of Uvalde victims decide to bury kids next to one another
Mexican megachurch leader gets 16 years in prison for sexual abuse
Wild turkey spotted roaming Chicago's north suburbs
More TOP STORIES News