CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports Daley was feeling "out of sorts," but was "talking and alert" as he remained hospitalized Wednesday evening.
Daley, who turned 84 this year, was elected mayor in 1989 and served for 22 years.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley hospitalized at Northwestern, CFD says
TOP STORIES
Show More