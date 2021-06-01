Rideshare driver shot in Cicero attempted robbery

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A rideshare driver was shot and critically wounded after an attempted robbery Monday night in Cicero, police said.Police said at about 7:34 p.m., a rideshare driver was called out to 23rd Street and 55th Avenue. Police said four people were there and attempted to rob the rideshare driver.The driver, a 39-year-old man from Indiana, was shot by one of the suspects, police said. He was transported to Loyola Medical center in serious condition.One suspect is in custody and police said they are looking for three others.Investigators walked around the car which had an Uber sticker in the window while forensics technicians took measurements. Groups of investigators walked the area searching for evidence.