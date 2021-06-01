Rideshare driver shot in Cicero attempted robbery

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rideshare driver critically wounded in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A rideshare driver was shot and critically wounded after an attempted robbery Monday night in Cicero, police said.

Police said at about 7:34 p.m., a rideshare driver was called out to 23rd Street and 55th Avenue. Police said four people were there and attempted to rob the rideshare driver.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Indiana, was shot by one of the suspects, police said. He was transported to Loyola Medical center in serious condition.

One suspect is in custody and police said they are looking for three others.

Investigators walked around the car which had an Uber sticker in the window while forensics technicians took measurements. Groups of investigators walked the area searching for evidence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ciceroattempted robberyshootingrideshare
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$42.2B Illinois budget proposal passes, moves to Pritzker's desk
At least 17 vehicles catch fire at Addison truck facility
Family devastated after matriarch killed by Loop wrong-way driver
Couple saved after woman falls into Chicago River from riverwalk in Streeterville
CPD says shootings, murders down last month compared to 2020
Largest African American Culver's franchise owner opens North Side location
Chicago teen among 2 killed in I-90 Hoffman Estates crash involving deer
Show More
Meat producer JBS USA suffers cyberattack
Man with ax arrested at Blue Line station in Wicker Park
32 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago shootings Memorial Day weekend
Multiple downtown La Grange businesses look to hire range of workers
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, mainly dry Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News