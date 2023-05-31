Child dies in River Grove after accidental shooting by another child: police

River Grove police said a child has died after being accidentally shot by another child in a household on West Street Wednesday.

Police said they were called to a home in the 2400 block of West Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a child shot. When they arrived, they found a child severely injured after being accidentally shot by another child in the home.

The father of the child who was shot said he was outside at the time of the shooting, but another child told him it had happened. He immediately called 911.

Police said the father holds a valid FOID card and concealed carry license, and is cooperating investigation. According to police, the father told him he owned the gun and claimed it was stored on a high shelf in a closet.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died. Police have not released any details about the children or adults involved, including ages and their relationship with each other outside the fact that the child killed is the son of the gun owner.

An investigation by the West Suburban Major Crime Task Force is ongoing. No further information has been released.