Sports

Illinois' first sportsbook coming to Rivers Casino Des Plaines ahead of March Madness

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban casino will open the state's first sportsbook on Monday.

Get ready to place your bets, Illinois sports fans: Rivers Casino Des Plaines will start taking bets at noon in their brand new BetRivers Sportsbook.

And it's just in time for the NCAA March Madness tournament, which is one of the most popular times of the year for sports betting.

RELATED: Illinois sports gambling not ready for Super Bowl weekend, leaving betters on the sidelines
EMBED More News Videos

We're heading into the biggest sports betting weekend of the year but Illinois casino operators can only watch and wait from the sidelines for the state to approve licenses.



"The BetRivers Sportsbook will take March Madness out of the office pool and into an exciting, elevated live sports wagering experience," said Corey Wise, senior vice president and general manager of Rivers Casino. "We are grateful to the Illinois Gaming Board staff for their work approving our sportsbook in time for the college basketball tournament."

There will be five betting windows in the sportsbook and a total of 30 sportsbook kiosks, casino officials said.

BetRivers will launch the Illinois BetRivers.com site and mobile app later this year.

RELATED: Illinois Gaming Board opens sports gambling application process
EMBED More News Videos

The Illinois Gaming Board opened the application process for sports gambling on Thursday.



State lawmakers approved sports gaming last year, but regulation concerns led the Illinois Gaming Board to delay when bets could start being taken.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdes plainesillinoismarch madnesscasinomarch madnesssports betting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News