Las Vegas man charged after video shows suspect crash stolen Amazon truck into cars in police chase

11 minutes ago
Aerial footage from Riverside police captures the moment a suspect involved in two home invasions led officers on a dangerous chase in a stolen Amazon truck.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Aerial footage from California police captured the moment a suspect involved in two home invasions led officers on a dangerous chase in a stolen Amazon truck.

Video showed the fleeing driver crash twice on a freeway, violently slamming into two separate vehicles.

After the second crash, the suspect got out of the Amazon truck and ran across the freeway lanes. He tried to escape by climbing a wall, but was unsuccessful.

Police then surrounded the suspect, and he was handcuffed on the freeway.

Prior to the crashes, video captured the truck going over a center divider and narrowly avoiding oncoming cars.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Quintin Jarnall Larks of Las Vegas.

Police said he was later booked for attempted murder, home invasion robbery, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless evading of police and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury.

He is being held on $1 million bail.

According to the Riverside, California Police Department, the crime wave all started around 5 p.m. Monday when its dispatch center began receiving calls about two separate home invasions at a mobile home park.

Police said the suspect then carjacked an Amazon truck and took off before officers arrived.

Police said no injuries were reported in the crashes or home invasions.

