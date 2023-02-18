Road rage shooting: Man shot, critically injured after Little Italy crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured in a road rage shooting on Chicago's West Side late Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened at about 11:37 p.m. in the Little Italy neighborhood, police said. A 23-year-old man got into a traffic crash with a red minivan and followed it eastbound to a stoplight at West Roosevelt Road and South Racine Avenue.

The 23-year-old man and the minivan's driver got out of their vehicles and started arguing. The van's driver then pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times, striking him in the chest, neck and leg, police said.

The victim self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

