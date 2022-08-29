Man to be sentenced in Rockford murder of McHenry County deputy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Springfield man will be sentenced Monday for killing a McHenry County sheriff's deputy.

Earlier this year, a jury found 42-year-old Floyd Brown guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of 35-year-old Deputy Jacob Keltner.

Brown was also found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Brown fired a gun from inside a Rockford hotel room, killing Keltner.

Keltner was assisting the U.S. Marshals with a warrant for Brown, who was hiding at the hotel, police said.

Brown got away by jumping out of a third-floor window, and then fled the scene in a Mercury Grand Marquis. He was later spotted traveling over 100 miles per hour south on Interstate 55 while pointing a weapon out of his window at the police in pursuit.

The vehicle spun out near mile marker 133, between Bloomington and Springfield. Brown spent several hours barricaded inside his vehicle on I-55 before police set off flash-bangs near his car. He then surrendered to Illinois State Police.

A woman was also found shot in the hotel room after Brown fled, according to police.

Keltner had served as a deputy for almost 13 years and had served on the fugitive task force for five years.

"For nearly three years, we have patiently waited for the day that Deputy Jacob Keltner's killer would be held accountable for the crimes he committed. Today, Deputy Keltner's killer was convicted on all seven charges," McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim said in a statement following the verdict. "We also realized that no verdict can bring Jake back, and justice doesn't always appear how we picture. But, we are hopeful that it will allow the Keltner family the chance to close a chapter in their lives and take the next steps in healing."

Keltner lived in a quiet Crystal Lake subdivision. He was married with two young children, and was a graduate of Western Illinois University. He also came from a family of officers; his father and brother both work in DuPage County law enforcement.

"Jake is, and will always be, a hero," Sheriff Prim added.

The government is asking for life in prison for Brown.