Man found guilty in fatal Rockford hotel shooting of McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A jury has found 42-year-old Floyd Brown guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a McHenry County Sheriff's deputy.
Brown was also found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors said Brown, of Springfield, fired a gun from inside a Rockford hotel room in 2019, killing 35-year-old Deputy Jacob Keltner.
Keltner was assisting the U.S. Marshals with a warrant for Brown, who was hiding at the hotel, police said.
Brown got away by jumping out of a third floor window and then fled the scene in a Mercury Grand Marquis. He was later spotted traveling over 100 miles per hour southbound on I-55 while pointing a weapon out of his window at the police in pursuit.
The vehicle spun out near mile marker 133, between Bloomington and Springfield. Brown spent several hours barricaded inside his vehicle on I-55 before police set off flash-bangs near his car. He then surrendered to Illinois State Police.
A woman was also found shot in the hotel room after Brown fled, according to police.
Keltner had served as a deputy for almost 13 years and had served on the fugitive task force for five years.
Keltner lived in a quiet Crystal Lake subdivision. He was married with two young children, and was a graduate of Western Illinois University. He also came from a family of officers; his father and brother both work in DuPage County law enforcement.
