Man found guilty in fatal Rockford hotel shooting of McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A jury has found 42-year-old Floyd Brown guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a McHenry County Sheriff's deputy.Brown was also found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter, according to prosecutors.Prosecutors said Brown, of Springfield, fired a gun from inside a Rockford hotel room in 2019, killing 35-year-old Deputy Jacob Keltner Keltner was assisting the U.S. Marshals with a warrant for Brown, who was hiding at the hotel, police said.Brown got away by jumping out of a third floor window and then fled the scene in a Mercury Grand Marquis. He was later spotted traveling over 100 miles per hour southbound on I-55 while pointing a weapon out of his window at the police in pursuit.The vehicle spun out near mile marker 133, between Bloomington and Springfield. Brown spent several hours barricaded inside his vehicle on I-55 before police set off flash-bangs near his car. He then surrendered to Illinois State Police.A woman was also found shot in the hotel room after Brown fled, according to police.Keltner had served as a deputy for almost 13 years and had served on the fugitive task force for five years.Keltner lived in a quiet Crystal Lake subdivision. He was married with two young children, and was a graduate of Western Illinois University. He also came from a family of officers; his father and brother both work in DuPage County law enforcement.