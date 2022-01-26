Round Lake Beach crash leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed and six other people injured in a crash in north suburban Round Lake Beach Tuesday night, police said.Officers responded to the intersection of Route 83 and Lexington Drive at about 8:33 p.m. where they found a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado both heavily damaged after crashing in the intersection.The 41-year-old man who was driving the Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.The driver of the Silverado along with five other people were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center. Further details on their conditions were not immediately available.