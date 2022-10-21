Advocate Children's Hospital compares surge in RSV cases to 'March 2020'

"This is the pediatric version of the beginning of the pandemic and it really taxed all of us for sure."

Beds at Advocate Children's Hospital are filling up fast. RSV has arrived much earlier and some kids up to the age of 6 are needing hospitalization

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As a pediatric nurse, Katie Kurnick knew it was time to bring her 4-year-son Jordan to the emergency room when his cold symptoms became much worse.

"I think I had a bit of an edge on that, but any parent seeing their child not being able to breathe is very scary," Kurnick said.

Jordan was diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV. There has been a surge of cases across the country, including the Chicago area.

Advocate Children's Hospital is on high alert as its ER and hospital beds are full. Doctors are also worried about the flu.

"This is our March of 2020," said Dr. Frank Belmonte, chief medical officer at Advocate Children's Hospital. "This is the pediatric version of the beginning of the pandemic and it really taxed all of us for sure."

RSV is most common in the winter months and it's the youngest children who are hospitalized. But this year, RSV has arrived much earlier and some kids up to the age of 6 are needing hospitalization.

"There is some speculation maybe they weren't exposed," Belmonte said. "There is speculation maybe the strain of RSV is a bit more virulent, more effective."

To accommodate the surge of cases, Advocate staff are working extra shifts and the hospital is being creative to add more beds.

"Just like we did on the adult side at the beginning of COVID, we have an incident type of command phenomenon going on now," Belmonte said.

RSV symptoms are similar to the common cold. The majority of kids recover at home, but when high fevers kick in combined with difficulty breathing, a call to the pediatrician or a hospital visit is advisable. The virus must run its course, and fortunately, most children get better with time.

"Jordan is doing great he is home," his mom said. "He still has an inhaler with steroids and everything, but he's doing great."

And with doctors preparing for even more beds to fill up with possible flu patients in the next few weeks, all children's Hospitals in the Chicago area and in border states are working together to make sure there are enough beds for every sick child.