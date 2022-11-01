RSV vaccine may be close as Chicago pediatric hospitalizations reach highest level in years

Pfizer says its RSV vaccine is safe for pregnant women and effective in helping protect their babies as the virus hits Chicago hard.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is possible hope in the fight against RSV, a respiratory virus hitting children especially hard this fall.

Researchers are now looking into an RSV vaccine for pregnant women, which would offer protection to their newborn babies.

The news comes as Chicago's top doctor is warning about RSV, the flu and COVID causing major concern for children as hospitals are already being stretched thin.

In her weekly update, Dr. Allison Arwady showed just how hard RSV and other illnesses are hitting children in Chicago.

"Right now, we've got highest number of respiratory child hospitalization that we've seen in total over a few years, really breaking some records there," Arwady said. "Our pediatric ICU capacity is especially stretched."

Researchers now think help might on the way. Pfizer says its vaccine against RSV is safe for pregnant women and effective in helping protect their babies.

"This is a tremendous breakthrough," said Bill Gruber, a senior vice president and head of vaccine clinical research and development at Pfizer.

The vaccine would be given to expecting mothers in the late second to third trimester in one shot. They would then pass the antibodies to their babies.

"RSV has a significant impact in our pediatric population with over 50,000 hospitalizations each year in kids under the age of 5," ABC News contributor Dr. Jonathan Brownstein said.

The pharmaceutical company said early studies show 82% efficacy in preventing severe sickness during the first 90 days of life, and 69% efficacy through the first six months.

"RSV infects everyone, but among young children are those that are most susceptible are those in the first few months of life we have a high probability now of protecting against serious illness and hospitalization," Gruber said.

Makenzie Mikels says her 3-month-old son Everett came down with RSV and ended up hospitalized for four days.

"It was pretty scary, you know, sitting there watching him breathe," Mikels said. "I'm just glad we got it as early as we did. Or it could have been worse."

Many hospitals across the country are feeling the strain amid a spike in respiratory illnesses, including RSV and the flu.

About 76% of the nation's 40,000 pediatric hospitals beds are totally full, with eight states reporting more than 90% of their pediatric beds are occupied.

In Illinois, as of late last week, 94% of pediatric ICU beds were full. Dr. Arwady said she's concerned things could get worse.

"If we add the likely increase that we'll see with COVID and influenza like we've seen in prior winters, that's really gonna be a problem," Arwady said.

Although the new vaccine won't be available in time to help this current spike, the FDA and CDC could give the greenlight for next year.