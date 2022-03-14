ukraine

Chicago police officer, Army veteran quits CPD to go help Ukraine fight Russia

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police officer, Army veteran quits job to go fight in Ukraine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago Police officer is in Ukraine, helping fight the Russians.

Harrison Jozefowicz, 25, is an Army veteran who quit his job with the Chicago Police Department and headed overseas.

He talked to ABC's Martha Raddatz, who's covering the war in Ukraine.

Raddatz: "But are you going to be in the fight?"

Harrison: "Uh, me personally, yeah, if it's needed. I'll be in the fight."

Raddatz: "You just quit your job and got on a plane?"

Harrison: "Pretty much."

Raddatz: "Why?"

Harrison: "This is the right thing to do. This is already...has more refugees than Afghanistan. And we can't sit idly and watch it happen. I can say that Putin doesn't know what's coming."

Raddatz: "A tougher fight?"

Harrison: "A very much tougher fight. We're going to see an exponential increase in numbers. Very, very shortly here....They're going to be the hardcore, battle trained Americans, Brits and everybody else in between."

EMBED More News Videos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "The third World War has already started" and that world leaders must choose which side they are on.



Jozefowicz said he plans to stay in Ukraine as long as he can support his wife back here at home.

The State Department is warning Americans not to travel to Ukraine to fight and President Biden said no U.S. troops will be joining the war.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooprussiawarukrainepolice officerarmychicago police departmentveteran
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
Man charged after Ukrainian church burglarized, Chicago police say
Ukraine's only woman rabbi among many Jewish people fleeing war
TOP STORIES
'We're having a war right here': 7 injured in shooting on South Side
Tom Brady says he's returning as Buccaneers QB next season
Toddler accidently shoots, kills mother while playing with gun: police
IN woman convicted of hitting 4 kids, killing 3, to get early release
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
25 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Police: Suspect who shot homeless men in NYC also wanted in DC
Show More
Small fire at Cook County Jail sends 3 to hospital: sheriff's office
Masks to be optional at Chicago Public Schools starting Monday
Chicago Weather: Showers late Monday
Former President Obama tests positive for COVID
Man arrested in mass overdose that sent 7 spring breakers to hospital
More TOP STORIES News