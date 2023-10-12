Evanston Land Use commission unanimously approves Ryan Field renovation plan for football stadium

The Evanston Land Use commission is expected to make a decision on Northwestern's Ryan Field renovation proposal Wednesday night.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Evanston Land Use commission unanimously approved Northwestern's Ryan Field renovation proposal Wednesday night.

The commission had taken a break for deliberations after a long question and answer session between members and Northwestern University. After ABC7's report aired, the committee voted 9-0 in favor of the stadium.

As of 10:45 p.m. they were still debating a text amendment to allow for additional concerts.

During the meeting, representatives with Northwestern made their final statement to the commission regarding their proposal to rebuild and rezone Ryan Field. Then the university took questions from commission members.

Topics included the number of concerts planned, operating costs, and impact to surrounding homeowners.

This is the third time the commission has gathered to discuss the future of the nearly century-old stadium.

Northwestern and supporters of the plan envision the changes to be transformative for the city, while also offering community benefits.

"This is not going to cost the city anything so as a tax payer I get something that brings people to our city helps revive our economy and it's not going to cost us anything," said supporter Susan Kelly.

The privately-funded proposal to redevelop the area would allow the revamped venue to host six concerts a year and dozens of community-based events.

The project has been endorsed by the Evanston Chamber of Commerce.

But those who live around Ryan Field and others opposed to the proposal have been vocal for months.

Neighborhood and community organizations believe it will have negative impacts to their livelihood and environment.

"Whatever happens to the people who live near the stadium will vastly outweigh any economic benefit," said Steve Miller, who is opposed. "As far as I'm concerned build a great stadium for $800 million and don't rezone."

Even if the proposal gets the green light from the commission, its recommendation does not make this a done deal.

The proposal now heads to Evanston's City Council for final consideration.