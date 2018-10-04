Safe Passage worker shot on West Side

A Safe Passage worker was wounded in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday morning.The shooting occurred in the 5600-block of West Corcoran Place at about 8:20 a.m. Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in the back and transported to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition.Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the man was a Safe Passage worker who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire between two other people.The Safe Passage program is designed to provide safe routes to and from school for Chicago students.No arrested have been made and Area North Detectives are investigating.