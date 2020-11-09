South Side church tagged with graffiti by vandals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the person who vandalized a church on the city's South Side.
The damage was spotted outside Saint Mary's Catholic Church just before 11 a.m. in the 1000-block of East 32nd Street in the city's Lake Meadows neighborhood.
Parishioners said it was vandalized overnight.
The exterior walls of the church were tagged with graffiti, as well as a statue in the south lot.
Chicago police are investigating.
