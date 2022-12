Chicago crime: Roughly $9.5K stolen from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, police say

Roughly $9,500 was stolen from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at Webster and Sheffield, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of dollars were stolen overnight Monday from a North Side church.

Chicago police said someone pried open at window at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at Webster and Sheffield.

Once inside, they took money from a safe and a donation bin.

A spokesperson for the church tells us roughly $9,500 was taken. Police have not made any arrests.