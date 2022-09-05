St. James Smokehouse's smoked salmon recalled after sample tests positive for Listeria

A smoked salmon product sold in Illinois, Wisconsin and 8 other states has been recalled after a sample tested positive for Listeria.

The recalled product is 4 oz. packages of St. James Smokehouse's Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon bearing the lot# 123172 and UPC code 060022710356.

The packages were sold in Illinois and Wisconsin as well as Alabama, Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State and Virginia between February and June of this year.

Listeria can cause a serious infection that primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Customers who have a package of this particular salmon are being asked to throw it out or return it to the store for a refund.

Consumers that may have any questions about the recall may call 305-461-0231, Monday through Friday from 8:00am - 5:00 pm EST.

More information on the recall can be found at the FDA's website.