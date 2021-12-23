Real Estate

Santa's house valued at more than $1 million, boasts stone fireplace and cookie oven: Zillow

EMBED <>More Videos

Santa's house valued at more than $1 million: Zillow

NORTH POLE -- For the first time, Santa's house jumped in value to more than $1 million, according to real estate website Zillow.

Santa's property benefitted from the pandemic real estate boom, Zillow experts said in a news release. Since last year, his home has gained an astonishing 19% in value to $1,031,401.

It's not surprising that the Claus's home is worth so much--though it's just 2,500 square feet, it sits on 25 acres and boasts a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace, a hot cocoa tap and a gourmet cookie oven. The property also has several tiny homes--for elves, of course--a toy workshop, and garage with room for a sleigh and reindeer stalls.

RELATED: NORAD's Santa Tracker started by accident, now it's a Christmas tradition

Over the last year, Santa and Mrs. Claus also made some pandemic adjustments, like buying a spin bike and adopting a dog.

According to Zillow, Santa's home was added to the site in 2016, but is off the market and has never been sold. Experts expect the value to rise another 14% next year, keeping in line with the rest of the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatesanta clausholidaychristmas
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
IL reports record-high 18,942 new COVID cases, 78 deaths
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
Preckwinkle announces Cook Co. vaccine requirement
Wisconsin pileup crash involves around 40 vehicles
Pause prevents 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant from winning car
Fees for US passports are about to pop way up
Huntley man, 24, person of interest in Belvidere triple homicide
Show More
State Sen. Kimberly Lightford recounts harrowing carjacking details
Man charged in fatal Lincoln Square shooting of 59-year-old: CPD
North Side robbery suspect has stolen from over 20 people: CPD
Unvaccinated 13 year old nearly dies from COVID
Thieves hit 2 Gold Coast stores minutes apart; security guard maced
More TOP STORIES News