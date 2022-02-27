Quick Tip

How scammers use apps to steal personal information, install malware on your devices

By and Ann Pistone
Tips to avoid being a victim of an app scam

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an app for just about everything. In fact, there are more than two million apps available for download, but the Better Business Bureau warns that scammers may try to get your personal and financial information or install malware to take control of your device when you download apps.

According to the BBB, scammers are using techniques like pop-up ads and emails on the hunt for victims.

Only download from official app stores: Trusted app stores offer a higher level of protection than unofficial ones
  • Read up on the app: Check both good and bad reviews as well as the app's privacy policy before you download.


  • Double check and closely to make sure you are downloading the real version: Scammers are creating copycat apps to trick people into downloading. Keep in mind a popular app may not be at the top of the search list.

  • Remember that out-of-date apps can have security issues that make you vulnerable to hackers. Make sure you have automatic updates set up or delete apps you are not using .
    More TOP STORIES News