Better Business Bureau warns of scam calls, more ahead of winter season

The Better Business Bureau, or BBB, is warning of scam calls and more ahead of the Chicago winter season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ahead of the official start to winter, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about fraudsters.

The agency said scammers will swoop in and try to rip off consumers with a variety of winter scams.

"Just in time to ruin the holidays, clever con artists will attempt to steal your money, identity and personal possessions," said Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO. "Their schemes could even damage your home."

Scammers will offer a variety of services including energy audits, winter insulation offers, snow removing services and furnace inspections this time of year. Illinois utility companies are prohibited from shutting off service during inclement weather so the BBB says to contact your utility company directly if you are concerned about an overdue bill; always call the customer service number on your bill when dealing with any utility company.

The BBB has tips to find reputable contractors for furnace maintenance or repair and to avoid becoming a scam victim:

Always check their ratings and reviews at BBB.org.

Ask for references.

Never pay cash up front or sign a contract until you have time to review the company.

Illinois state law requires a contract for any project costing over $1,000.

Search online for the contractor's name and the word "spam."

Pay bills with a credit card. That provides much more protection than a debit card.

Be on high alert if someone unsolicited reaches out to you.

Never let anyone inside your home without thoroughly checking their background and discussing it with trusted neighbors or family.