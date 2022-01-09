Tips to protect yourself from winter-related scams

If a suspected scammer calls or knocks on your door trying to fool you, the BBB says you should:
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The deep freeze has been hitting Chicago and con artists are taking advantage of the winter weather. The Better Business Bureau issued a consumer alert for winter scams that may include driveway shoveling, furnace inspections, and calls about overdue utility bills.
Contact your utility company directly: If you are concerned about an overdue bill, call the company's customer service number. Never sign on the spot: If someone offers a winter weather service review the company before providing payment or signing a contract. During the coldest months of the year be extra careful if someone contacts you unsolicited. Always make sure to check a contractor's background and references before you let them in your home.
