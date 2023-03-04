Yvonne Lattouf-Delgado, 24, was found stabbed to death inside her Schaumburg home on North Plum Grove Road, police said.

Man charged with fatally stabbing woman he dated for 3 years, Schaumburg police say

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged after a young woman was found stabbed to death inside her north suburban Schaumburg home on Wednesday night, police said..

Police said they were called to her home in the 1000-block of North Plum Grove Road for a well-being check and found her dead around 9 p.m. The victim was identified as Yvonne Lattouf-Delgado, 24, by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Her death has been ruled a homicide. Schaumburg police said a suspect was in custody on Friday morning.

On Saturday, police announced Jesus Gomez-Marcano, 26, had been charged with Lattouf-Delgado's murder. An investigation found that Gomez-Marcano pushed Lattouf-Delgado to the ground and stabbed her in the neck.

Gomez-Marcano and Lattouf-Delgado previously dated for three years, police said.

