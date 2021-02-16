Chicago area school closings after storm dumps up to 16 inches of snow in some places

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As an intense snow storm bore down on the Chicago area Monday night into Tuesday morning, some schools made the decision to cancel classes.
Schools across the region either decided to go fully to e-learning or canceled classes altogether Tuesday, so some children had a rare snow day.
Parts of the Chicago area saw up to 16 inches of snow, making travel treacherous, as plows could not keep up.
Many schools and school districts made the decision to close their classrooms Monday night, including Chicago Public Schools, who announced students would be learning remotely Tuesday. CPS said they expect to reopen in-person learning Wednesday, but have not yet made a formal announcement based on the aftermath of yet another winter storm.
CPS said grab-and-go meal distribution would continue, but some sites may be impacted due to transportation challenges staff are facing, and not all are open. Meal delivery is also delayed due to the weather. To find an open meal site visit cps.edu/mealsites or call 773-553-KIDS.
Even as the lake effect snow tapered of, Chicago officials continued to ask residents not to go outside unless they needed to, and to check on their neighbors especially if those neighbors are elderly.
The snow was also coupled with extreme cold, which has persisted for 12 days, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.
