school lunch

School lunches are about to get healthier; standards updated for 1st time in decade

The last major update to school nutrition standards came in 2012
EMBED <>More Videos

School meal nutrition standards to be updated for 1st time in decade

The Biden Administration is working to make school lunches healthier.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is issuing new nutrition standards for milk, whole grains and sodium.

Schools will be allowed to offer flavored low-fat 1% milk and 80% of grains must be whole grain-rich, CNN reported.

RELATED: School lunches may get reduced vegetables, fruits, add more burgers, pizza in nutrition guidelines rollback, USDA proposes

Sodium limits are also being lowered. They're going down 10% starting in the 2023 to 2024 school year.

The USDA points out these changes are transitional to help schools recover from COVID-19 and supply chain challenges.

RELATED: Health, fitness expert shares healthy, easy ways to keep your kids fed

The agency plans to develop more long-term standards for the 2024 to 2025 school year.

The last major update to school nutrition standards came in 2012.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraising healthy kidsu.s. & worldschool lunch
SCHOOL LUNCH
Illinois students to receive debit cards for monthly food assistance
Healthy, easy ways to keep your kids fed this school year
Teacher shares school lunch tips to avoid student contact
Mother Wade's organization distributes 10K boxes of food on West Side
TOP STORIES
IL reports 10,070 new COVID cases, 62 deaths
Soda bottle helps lead to arrest in cab driver's murder
Massive Bartlett warehouse fire continues burning for 2nd day
Drew Peterson gets another chance to fight murder conviction
Jason Van Dyke released from prison; 9 arrested at downtown protest
Man rescued after wandering onto Lake Michigan ice
Dole salads listeria outbreak linked to 2 deaths, CDC says
Show More
2 Wish-Bone salad dressings recalled
Rotterdam may dismantle historic bridge for Jeff Bezos' superyacht
Security guard charged after Bronzeville shooting kills grandmother
How to protect your personal info from being sold on the dark web
Chicago Weather: Light PM snow Friday
More TOP STORIES News