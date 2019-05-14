u.s. & world

CO2 levels in atmosphere higher than any point since evolution of humans

Carbon dioxide levels have reached the highest levels in human history.

According to data from the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii, the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere is over 415 parts per million (ppm), far higher than any point in the last 800,000 years.

That's the highest level since homo sapiens came onto the planet, meteorologist Eric Holthaus tweeted, and represents an increase of 15 ppm over just the past three years. "We don't know a planet like this," Holthaus said.



CO2 emissions are largely caused by humans burning fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas.

They keep heat trapped on Earth that would normally disperse into space, making the planet warmer.

According to a recent report by the United Nations, climate change and human activity could result in the disappearance of over a million plant and animal species.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencepollutionweatherglobal warmingu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News