museum of science and industry

Museum of Science and Industry offering free admission to Illinois residents on select days in January, February

Museum of Science & Industry in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood. (M. Spencer Green)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents will get the chance to check out the Museum of Science and Industry for free on select days in January and February.

Guests can visit the German U-boat U-505 and see the story behind its capture and "Science Storms," which lets you control a 40-foot tornado.

More than a dozen exhibits will be on display, including the "Wired to Wear" wearable technology exhibit and "Science Storms," which lets you control a 40-foot tornado. Some exhibits may require an additional, time-entry ticket.
Located at 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, the Museum of Science and Industry is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests just need to show proof of Illinois residency for free admission on January 6-9; 13-16; 20-23; 27-30; and February 3-6; 10-13; 18-20; 24-27.

