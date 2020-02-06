NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-breaking mission

📍 There’s no place like home! @Astro_Christina, Alexander Skvortsov & @astro_luca landed safely back on Earth at 4:12am ET after a mission aboard the @Space_Station.



Coverage continues as we say #CongratsChristina for a record-breaking spaceflight: https://t.co/IazhyehXM0 pic.twitter.com/z7HMTxYk4p