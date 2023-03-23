Police in Waukegan are desperately looking for this sailor who went missing over the weekend.

Waukegan police searching for missing US Navy Sailor Seamus Gray, last seen at bar Saturday

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Waukegan police continue to search for a Navy sailor who hasn't been seen or heard from since Saturday.

Seamus Gray, 21, was last seen leaving the Ibiza Bar on Genessee Street Saturday morning. He was wearing a red shirt or jacket - and red pants.

Surveillance video captures him at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Washington just before 2 a.m.

Gray did not report back to the Naval Station Great Lakes at his assigned time, leading to an extensive search by both the Waukegan Police and Fire Departments in the area he was last seen, plus along the lakefront.

Police ask anyone with any information to call police immediately.