missing boy

Missing Crystal Lake boy Andrew 'AJ' Freund: Search for missing 5-year-old continues Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

Police and the FBI are continuing to search Friday for 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund, who is missing from Crystal Lake.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- The search continues Friday for a 5-year-old boy missing from Crystal Lake.

Andrew "AJ" Freund's parents said they last saw him Wednesday evening. Thursday police went in and about 5-year-old Andrew Freund's home in Crystal Lake on Dole Avenue and the FBI joined the search.

AJ was last seen at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night when his parents told police he went to bed, but by Thursday morning, he was missing, police said.

EMBED More News Videos

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police are asking for your help to find a missing 5-year-old boy.



Law enforcement from several agencies searched the neighborhood with canines and FBI agents were seen leaving with what appeared to be items from the residence. Teams on Crystal Lake used sonar equipment in an attempt to locate the boy.

Andrew "AJ" Freund.



The neighborhood has been left worried and shaken.

"We don't know if he wandered out. That was the first thought - did he wander out? But nobody's seen him, so nobody has any clue whatsoever," said neighbor Janelle Butler.

Police said they didn't issue an Amber Alert because they could not confirm that a kidnapping had occurred. However, investigators are calling AJ's home a crime scene.

It's believed AJ's parents are still with police.

AJ has short, blonde hair and is approximately 3-foot-five, weighing 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the child's location is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. In addition, anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crystal lakemissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
FBI joins search for missing boy, 5, in Crystal Lake
MISSING BOY
FBI joins search for missing boy, 5, in Crystal Lake
Man accused of pretending to be missing Illinois boy indicted
Infant missing from Austin found safe, police say
Silver Alert for 19-month-old boy missing from Indianapolis canceled
TOP STORIES
2 fatally shoot each other in Park Manor attempted robbery
Police issue alert after Lincoln Park carjackings
THE 60: Take on Passover escape room challenge
Cahokia, Ill. cop drives man to job interview instead of giving him a ticket
Man who says he was tortured under Jon Burge released from jail
Boy, 14, shot inside Far South Side bedroom after neighbor's gun goes off during cleaning
Mom made birthday party guests give up Build-A-Bears to daughter
Show More
Couple accused of forcing day laborer into sex at gunpoint
Officer brings McDonald's after boy calls 911
Mueller Report Release: Subpoena issued
SUV slams into NW Side house
Kodak Black covers face with cash as he leaves jail
More TOP STORIES News