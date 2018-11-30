Search for Kierra Coles, pregnant postal worker missing nearly 2 months, continues

EMBED </>More Videos

Kierra Coles, 27, has been missing since Oct. 2. She was last seen leaving her apartment at 81st Street and Vernon Avenue on Chicago's South Side wearing her postal worker uniform.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The search for a missing, pregnant U.S. Postal worker continued Friday in Riverdale.

Kierra Coles, 27, has been missing since Oct. 2. She was last seen leaving her apartment at 81st Street and Vernon Avenue on Chicago's South Side wearing her postal worker uniform. Coles was about three months pregnant when she disappeared.

Chicago police said last month that "foul play is suspected."

READ: KIERRA COLES MISSING REWARD POSTER

Community activist Andrew Holmes organized a search Friday of Whistler Woods Forest Preserve, choosing this location based off of tips from the community. He declined to go into further specifics so as not to jeopardize the police investigation.

"We don't want to search this forest preserve and then find a deceased body, but at the same time, if we do, then at least the family would know," he said.

Michael Airheart, a volunteer aiding with the search, had similar hopes to Holmes.

"I'm praying that we don't come across nothing, and that she's still alive and that she could go home and continue her life and have kids," he said.

Coles' family did not participate in the search, though Holmes said the family was aware of the effort. He said Coles' mother is still trying to be hopeful for a happy ending.

"It took you nine months to bring this child here, and then not hearing from her, and it's been this long, yes, sleepless nights. That's all I can tell you," he said of Coles' mom.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $25,000 reward in this case. Deborah Butler is a postal employee who was helping search, though she didn't know Coles personally.

"We love our postal family," she said. "If anything happens, we are there."

The search party did discover bones in the area, but it was unclear whether they were human or the remains of Kierra Coles. Area South detectives took possession of the bones to determine whether they were human, according to Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

Coles was described as a 5-foot-4, 125-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and one that reads "Lucky Libra" on her back.

Anyone with information about her was asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanpostal servicepregnant womansearchChicagoSouth ChicagoChathamRiverdale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
$25K reward offered in missing pregnant postal worker case
Pregnant postal worker, 27, missing from South Side for one week
Top Stories
Indiana plane crash: 3 dead, 1 ID'd; jet bound for Midway Airport
Alaska earthquake cracks Anchorage roads, causes fires, damage
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Friends, family say goodbye to Mercy Hospital shooting victim Dr. Tamara O'Neal
How earthquakes are measured
Man appears on Geneva family's porch, claims 'ghosts sent me'
Firefighter rescues dog from icy pond
Suspended Cubs shortstop Russell issues apology, is tendered contract
Show More
Latte artist dazzles UIC Student Center
Man, 42, killed in Rogers Park shooting ID'd
Surveillance video released in connection to Lawndale stabbing
Salesforce to bring 1,000 new jobs to Chicago
More News