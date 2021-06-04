Search for missing 11-year-old boy with autism underway near Skokie canal

Noah Price, 11, last seen near North Shore Channel, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A search is underway in north suburban Skokie for an 11-year-old boy who has nonverbal autism and was last seen near the North Shore Channel.

Noah C. Price, of Evanston, was last seen by a witness riding a scooter on the bike path near McCormick Boulevard and Main Street around 4:57 p.m. Thursday, Skokie police said.

The witness told police she watched the boy scale a fence near the canal. His scooter was later found unattended.

Noah is described by police as a black male with brown eyes and short brown hair. He wears glasses and is around 5'5" and 100 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a grayish blue T-shirt with the logo of "Blink Fitness" on the front, denim jeans, and black/white/orange Nike shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Noah is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
