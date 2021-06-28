Illinois Secretary of State extends driver's license, ID card expiration dates until 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Monday that expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended for an additional five months.
Driver's license and ID card expiration dates had previously been extended to August 1, 2021. Now, expired driver's licenses and ID cards will remain valid until Jan. 1, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL learner's permits.
"Extending expiration dates until January 1, 2022, means people with an expired driver's license or ID card do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately," White said in a press release Monday. "During hot weather, I would suggest residents consider delaying visits to Driver Services facilities. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to continued social distancing efforts, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time. We are allowing more people in the facilities at one time due to relaxed protocols."
Secretary of State facilities are open statewide. A number of services are also available online, including renewing a license plate sticker, renewing a valid driver's license for qualifying drivers, renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64, obtaining a driver record abstract, and filing business service documents. If you have issues involving administrative hearings, you can email adminhearings@ilsos.gov.
For more information about online driver's license or ID renewal, and to find out if you qualify to renew online, visit cyberdriveillinois.com and click on "Read more on how to renew your driver's license or ID card online" near the top of your page.
