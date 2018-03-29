Security guard, armed robber wounded in West Garfield Park church shootout, police say

A security guard is being credited with stopping an armed robber at a West Garfield Park church Wednesday night. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 57-year-old security guard and an armed robber were both wounded in shootout in a West Garfield Park church Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the security guard was sitting inside the Maypole Avenue Church of Christ in 4400-block of West Maypole just after 8 p.m. when a 25-year-old man walked in and announced a robbery. Both men drew weapons and then shots were fired between them.

Police said the suspect was shot multiple times in the chest. The security guard suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

The security guard was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The suspect was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

According to the digital ticker over the door of the Maypole Avenue Church of Christ, there is a Bible study group at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

"That church never had any trouble, ever. No drug infestation, anything to that nature, no violence," said neighbor Sal Brown.

"It's sad. It's sad it had to go like that," said neighbor Lisa Smith.

Neighbors say the church is where police have their community watch meetings and it even serves as a polling place on Election Day. Some believe the robber was after donations.

"They think the church has money because of the cars that are out there and because of the people that come to the church," Brown said.

Police said the security guard legally owns his weapon. Area North detectives are investigating.
