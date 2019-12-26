Semi rollover in New Lenox shuts down westbound I-80

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5788376" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A semitrailer rolled over Thursday morning on westbound Interstate 80 in New Lenox, shutting down the roadway.

NEW LENOX, ill. (WLS) -- A semitrailer rolled over on westbound Interstate 80 in New Lenox Thursday morning, shutting down the roadway.Illinois State Police learned of the incident about 8:30 a.m., a spokesman said. It occurred before Route 30, where the roadway is only two lanes due to ongoing construction.Traffic appeared to be backed up into Mokena to the east for about four miles, and emergency crews were walking around in the brush next to the roadway.The truck belonged to City Haul Inc. A representative for the company said the driver walked away from the scene and did not need to be hospitalized.Officials later said the truck contained acid, and the crash was considered a hazmat situation.The semitrailer was the only vehicle involved, and it was not immediately clear how the crash occurred.