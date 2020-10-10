Senior Citizen critically injured in crash near Wheeling Walmart entrance

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A senior citizen was struck by a vehicle near the entrance of a Walmart in north suburban Wheeling Friday night.It happened around 10:46 p.m. near 1455 E. Lake Cook Rd., according to the Wheeling Police Department.Details are still forthcoming but a preliminary investigation indicates the woman was crossing from the north side of Lake Cook Rd. to the south side as the vehicle traveled east on Lake Cook Rd., according to Wheeling Police Department Deputy Chief Joseph Licari.She was transported to Condell Hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said."At this time, there is nothing indicative of anything beyond a terrible crash," said Licari.Lake Cook Rd. was closed briefly during the investigation but has since reopened.