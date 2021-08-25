Sports

Serena Williams announces she won't play in US Open

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Serena Williams says she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics

NEW YORK -- Serena Williams announced that she would be pulling herself out of the US Open.

The tennis great posted the news on her Instagram feed Wednesday morning.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring. New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play - I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."

Williams has not competed at any tournament since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon after injuring her right leg on June 29.

The 2021 US Open is set to take place August 30 - September 12 at full capacity in New York City.

(Video in media player from previous story)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york cityserena williamsus opentennis
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
What to do if you are targeted in a 'bump-and-run' carjacking
Person fatally shot inside Chicago's Union Station, officials say
Cook County property tax increases get pushback from residents
COVID mitigations could return as IL reports nearly 3K new cases
WATCH: CTA bus drives through flooded DuSable Lake Shore Drive viaduct
Man charged in CTA hammer attack, arrested in Lakeview: Chicago police
J&J booster shot generates huge spike in antibodies, company says
Show More
Shorewood school regains recognition after complying with mask order
Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye
Severe storms bring heavy rain, flash floods
US deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan looms
COVID-19 vaccine less protective against delta, lowers risk: CDC
More TOP STORIES News