'Serial stowaway' denied bail for probation violation, bypassing security at airports

Hartman has been arrested for trying to bypass security at airports at least 20 times.
As part of her probation she was supposed to stay away from Chicago's airports, but police said on Friday she tried to pass through security without a boarding pass at O'Hare International Airport.
According to prosecutors, Hartman "passed under partitions at checkpoint 2 into a restricted area" at O'Hare Airport. Then, the 67-year-old Chicago woman allegedly snuck past a security checkpoint before a TSA agent caught her. Hartman was asked for ID and "proof of travel," according to prosecutors; she allegedly said she "does not need it" before walking away.
According to the Chicago Police Department arrest report, responding CPD officers approached Hartman. She "confirmed her identity verbally and produced an Illinois identification card," according to the report; she was then arrested and charged on Saturday.
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman faces felony charge
Prosecutor said TSA officers have been carrying around a photo of her when they spotted her at the airport.