'Serial stowaway' denied bail for probation violation, bypassing security at airports

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge has denied bail for "serial stowaway" Marilyn Hartman for a probation violation.

Hartman has been arrested for trying to bypass security at airports at least 20 times.

As part of her probation she was supposed to stay away from Chicago's airports, but police said on Friday she tried to pass through security without a boarding pass at O'Hare International Airport.

According to prosecutors, Hartman "passed under partitions at checkpoint 2 into a restricted area" at O'Hare Airport. Then, the 67-year-old Chicago woman allegedly snuck past a security checkpoint before a TSA agent caught her. Hartman was asked for ID and "proof of travel," according to prosecutors; she allegedly said she "does not need it" before walking away.

According to the Chicago Police Department arrest report, responding CPD officers approached Hartman. She "confirmed her identity verbally and produced an Illinois identification card," according to the report; she was then arrested and charged on Saturday.

'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman faces felony charge

EMBED More News Videos

A woman known as a "serial stowaway" for her yearslong history of attempting to sneak onto airplanes was arrested at O'Hare on Friday.



Prosecutor said TSA officers have been carrying around a photo of her when they spotted her at the airport.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
airport newso'hare airporttsau.s. & worldmidway airportairport security
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS resume negotiations as potential strike draws closer
Nearly half surveyed in ABC7/Sun-Times poll support Chicago teachers strike
Man charged with attempted murder for throwing bowling ball at man's head in Cicero
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
Smash-and-grab burglars hit Gurnee Best Buy: police
Ex-Fort Worth police officer charged in fatal shooing of woman in her own home
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Show More
Texas preschool allegedly ran fight club to 'un-teach' fighting
Holy Trinity hopes to buy back church
Girl, 10, dies by suicide in OC; police investigate possible bullying
Get in line for 'magic' well water in Schiller Woods
Woman, 3 kids missing after possible kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News