'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The woman known as a "serial stowaway" for her years-long history of sneaking onto airplanes was arrested once again at a Chicago airport.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, TSA agents at O'Hare International Airport saw Marilyn Hartman, 67, trying to move TSA lane dividers in an attempt to get around security, Chicago police said.

She was taken into custody without incident.

Hartman was given probation earlier this year, after sneaking on a flight from O'Hare to London without a ticket.

Charges are pending.
