'Serial Stowaway' Marilyn Hartman pleads guilty to trespassing, escape

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The woman known as the "Serial Stowaway" pleads guilty in court Thursday morning.Marilyn Hartman has been caught multiple times sneaking on flights at Chicago's airports.The 69-year-old was awaiting sentencing and nearing a plea agreement when she was arrested again in March of last year.During Thursday's hearing, Hartman apologized for actions and said she's looking for ways to correct her behavior.She pleaded guilty to criminal trespass to a restricted area and escape.Hartman remains behind bars.