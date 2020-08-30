Several charged in Wheaton, Lombard home invasions and shooting, DuPage county officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- DuPage County officials Sunday plan to announce charges filed in connection with armed home invasions and a shooting in Wheaton and Lombard last week.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, Wheaton Police Chief William Murphy and Lombard Police Chief Roy Newton will hold a press conference Sunday morning in Wheaton to provide more details about the incidents.

The first break-in was the morning of Aug. 23 in the 1700-block of East Evergreen in Wheaton. Police said the residents went outside about 5 a.m. to investigate suspicious activity when two men confronted one of the residents.

Police said that's when the second suspect entered the home and attacked someone inside. As another resident inside the home intervened in the attack, police said both suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

A similar situation was reported in nearby Lombard 40 minutes later. Police said suspects went into a home in the 400-block of South Highland, threatening a young woman inside.

Another member of the household attacked one of the suspects, who had a gun. At one point that gun went off, hitting the resident as the suspects ran away.

Doctors said the resident is stable with no life-threatening injuries.

Lombard and Wheaton police were working with the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office to determine whether the two crimes are related.

Neighboring residents with any home surveillance video to share are asked to contact either the Lombard Police Department at (630)873-4400 or Lt. Bill Cooley with Wheaton police at 630-260-2077.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lombardwheatondupage countyhome invasionattackbreak in
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Chicago police officers, suspect shot on West Side: CPD
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
Crews battle massive blaze at Far South Side chemical plant
No arrests during 'Shut Down the Mag Mile' protest
Elevated levels of lead found in drinking water
Northwestern moves freshmen, sophomores to remote learning for fall
1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland
Show More
President Trump to travel to Kenosha
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Sunday
ABC to present special tribute to Chadwick Boseman tonight
19 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Kyle Rittenhouse's legal team says he acted in self-defense
More TOP STORIES News