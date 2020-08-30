Several charged in Wheaton, Lombard home invasions and shooting, DuPage county officials say

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- DuPage County officials Sunday plan to announce charges filed in connection with armed home invasions and a shooting in Wheaton and Lombard last week.DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, Wheaton Police Chief William Murphy and Lombard Police Chief Roy Newton will hold a press conference Sunday morning in Wheaton to provide more details about the incidents.The first break-in was the morning of Aug. 23 in the 1700-block of East Evergreen in Wheaton. Police said the residents went outside about 5 a.m. to investigate suspicious activity when two men confronted one of the residents.Police said that's when the second suspect entered the home and attacked someone inside. As another resident inside the home intervened in the attack, police said both suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.A similar situation was reported in nearby Lombard 40 minutes later. Police said suspects went into a home in the 400-block of South Highland, threatening a young woman inside.Another member of the household attacked one of the suspects, who had a gun. At one point that gun went off, hitting the resident as the suspects ran away.Doctors said the resident is stable with no life-threatening injuries.Lombard and Wheaton police were working with the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office to determine whether the two crimes are related.Neighboring residents with any home surveillance video to share are asked to contact either the Lombard Police Department at (630)873-4400 or Lt. Bill Cooley with Wheaton police at 630-260-2077.