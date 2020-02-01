Vandal shatters windows and doors of Sheffield's Beer Garden in Lake View, police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after someone shattered all the windows and glass doors at Sheffield's Beer Garden in Lake View.Officers responded to a call Saturday morning around 4:04 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue.A witness told police they observed an offender hitting windows and glass doors with a sledge hammer.It's not clear if anything was taken.Sheffield's says they're open for business after temporarily boarding up all the windows.Another witness produced video footage of the incident that helped officers identify the offender, according to police.Officers also found damaged glass doors and windows in the 1000 block of West School Street.Officers canvassed the area for the offender but came up empty.Area North is investigating.