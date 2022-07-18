Huntley police investigating shooting after 2 injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured in a shooting in northwest suburban Huntley Monday morning, police said.

Huntley police said the shooter drove to a house in the 11800-block of Cape Cod Lane, approached the door and then shots were fired.

Officers responded to the home at about 4:18 a.m. and found two injured men who were later transported to hospitals. The shooter had left the scene prior to the arrival of the officers, police said.

The shooting does not appear to be random and no one is in custody, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntley Police Department at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Huntley Police Tip Line 847-515-5333 or by texting TIP HUNTLEY followed by your message to 888777.
